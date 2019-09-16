Zimbabwe: Curtain Comes Down On Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

16 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE curtain came down on this year's Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism expo Friday with Bulawayo City Council clinching the best exhibition award.

This year's Sanganai/Hlanganani edition ran from 12 to 14 September at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in the city.

Bulawayo City Council's stand was voted the Best Zimbabwe Stand as well as the Best Overall Stand.

Other organisations which took part in the expo include Ethiopian Airlines, which won the Best Airline Stand award, Auto World (Best Motor Vehicle Hire Stand), Best First Time Exhibitor Stand (Beneath Arica Travel) and Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (Best Public Institution Stand.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Friday night, the Minister of Bulawayo Metropolitan province Judith Ncube said the city greatly benefitted from this year's event.

"Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo has exposed Bulawayo to a wider tourism audience both local and international. The hosting of the annual tourism showcase has been a much welcome move as it profiles our beautiful city and affords us an opportunity to meet the global tourism players like yourselves," said minister Ncube.

She implored exhibitors to visit some of the city's tourism attractions sites.

"The City of Bulawayo boasts of several iconic tourist attractions, such as the Matobo Hills. The Matobo Hills is also home to the grave of the Matebele King, King Mzilikazi, father to King Lobengula who founded the city of Bulawayo.

"I am also certain that from this visit, you will see that we are indeed a must visit destination and we hope you will also include us in all your future travel plans," said the minister.

