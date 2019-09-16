Zimbabwe: First Lady Mourns Mazvovere

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday visited the Mazvovere residence in Rutendo, Kwekwe, where she paid her condolences following the death of ZANU-PF Central Committee member Cde Caroline Mazvovere.

Mazvovere, who was the party's Deputy Secretary for Information Communication and Technology, died on Friday following a long illness.

She succumbed to lung infection in South Africa.

Her body is expected in Zimbabwe on Wednesday before burial the following day.

In her condolence message, Amai Mnagagwa described Cde Mazvovere as a person who helped shape her political career.

"She was instrumental in shaping my political career. She was someone whom I could rely on at any given time.

"All the meetings that we did, she was there and would correct me after I made my speeches," she said.

The First Lady called on the people who attended the funeral to emulate Cde Mazvovere's legacy.

"She left a legacy and I urge all of you here in Redcliff to emulate her. Children who have been left behind, do not forget what your mother did for you.

"Even at her time of death, she remained faithful and hardworking; she will be missed, " she said.

Gillian, daughter to the late Cde Mazvovere, described her mother as someone who put the party first.

"Even in hospital in South Africa, she was known for loving Zanu-PF. "She would avoid soiling the regalia she was wearing as she said she could not stand soiling the party," she said.

Gillian said her mother succumbed to a combination of heart and lung complications.

"Her body is expected in Zimbabwe on Wednesday and burial should be on Thursday. We are still awaiting the party to inform us on the status as a family but we don't have a problem in her being conferred Provincial heroine status," said Gillian.

Cde Mazvovere left behind husband Medaldo, five children and 10 grandchildren.

The First Lady was accompanied by Minister of State Security Cde Owen Ncube, party provincial spokesman Cde Cornelius Mpereri, and other party members.