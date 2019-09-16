Zimbabwe: First Lady Mourns Mazvovere

16 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Michael Magoronga

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday visited the Mazvovere residence in Rutendo, Kwekwe, where she paid her condolences following the death of ZANU-PF Central Committee member Cde Caroline Mazvovere.

Mazvovere, who was the party's Deputy Secretary for Information Communication and Technology, died on Friday following a long illness.

She succumbed to lung infection in South Africa.

Her body is expected in Zimbabwe on Wednesday before burial the following day.

In her condolence message, Amai Mnagagwa described Cde Mazvovere as a person who helped shape her political career.

"She was instrumental in shaping my political career. She was someone whom I could rely on at any given time.

"All the meetings that we did, she was there and would correct me after I made my speeches," she said.

The First Lady called on the people who attended the funeral to emulate Cde Mazvovere's legacy.

"She left a legacy and I urge all of you here in Redcliff to emulate her. Children who have been left behind, do not forget what your mother did for you.

"Even at her time of death, she remained faithful and hardworking; she will be missed, " she said.

Gillian, daughter to the late Cde Mazvovere, described her mother as someone who put the party first.

"Even in hospital in South Africa, she was known for loving Zanu-PF. "She would avoid soiling the regalia she was wearing as she said she could not stand soiling the party," she said.

Gillian said her mother succumbed to a combination of heart and lung complications.

"Her body is expected in Zimbabwe on Wednesday and burial should be on Thursday. We are still awaiting the party to inform us on the status as a family but we don't have a problem in her being conferred Provincial heroine status," said Gillian.

Cde Mazvovere left behind husband Medaldo, five children and 10 grandchildren.

The First Lady was accompanied by Minister of State Security Cde Owen Ncube, party provincial spokesman Cde Cornelius Mpereri, and other party members.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.