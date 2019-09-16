Zimbabwe: Belarus Follows Up On Investment Deals

16 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Daniel Nemukuyu

BELARUSIAN Chief of Presidential Affairs General Colonel Victor Sheiman arrived in the country yesterday on a three-day visit during which he is expected to meet President Mnangagwa to discuss investment in agriculture, mining, power, construction and transport.

He was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Vangelis Haritatos, Special Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Stewart Comberbach, and other Government officials.

The tour is a follow-up to the President's Belarus visit in January where a number of investment agreements were signed.

Gen Col Sheiman will meet President Mnangagwa to discuss the investments during his three-day stay in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in January this year sealed eight agreements, and advanced a grand infrastructure scheme that could make Zimbabwe a regional transport and logistics hub.

The eight agreements cover various aspects of education and training, science and technology, agriculture and legal issues such as extradition.

Addressing journalists at the airport yesterday, Gen Col Sheiman said he had brought more proposals for joint venture investments with Zimbabwe.

"My visit is a follow up on President Mnangagwa's meeting with our President in January. We have come with some proposals to supply agricultural machinery to Zim and trucks to ferry cargo.

"We have proposals for the supply of mining machinery and trucks.

"We are proposing joint ventures for production of wheat, corn, maize and soya beans. We also seek to partner Zimbabwe in increasing milk production and processing of the milk.

"We are also interested in joint venture deals in the production and processing of beef and chicken," he said.

Gen Col Sheiman said Belarus was also keen on partnering Zimbabwe in the construction sector.

"We also want to propose partnership in construction. We want to build industrial enterprises and we are ready to build roads and bridges.

"We want to set up irrigation systems and transmission lines for electricity. We will also discuss the possibility of a joint venture for construction of power stations in Zimbabwe," he said.

The grandest of the plans is a road and rail network being formulated under a tripartite arrangement involving Zimbabwe, Belarus and China to link the Indian and Atlantic oceans, across Southern Africa and through Zimbabwe.

The scheme, according to the envoy, involves several Southern African countries and indications are that a number of regional leaders have already expressed support for it.

In addition, Belarus will also invest in irrigation systems, residential housing, roads (possibly with China), and a 100MW solar power plant, a control system and distribution network in Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Investment
Business
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.