Mozambique: National March for Cabo Delgado; Just a Minute of Silence for Nampula

The day after the stadium horror, Filipe Nyusi took a helicopter to Mugovolas, where he proceeded with the election campaign. Mugovolas district is just over 100 kilometers from Nampula, towards the southern coast of the province. The access roads are so precarious that only by air can you reach them quickly. At the first rally in Mugovolas, after the fatal incident, Nyusi called for a minute of silence for the victims of Nampula. He announced that he would not hold concerts in his campaign until the burial of those who died in the incident.

Without public announcement, Frelimo also decided that throughout the country, Saturday campaigning would be a "March against the attacks of Cabo Delgado". Posters of the march are illustrated with an image of Philip Nyusi in the foreground accompanied by a crowd of Frelimo supporters in a festive mood rather than grief and pain. The attacks of Cabo Delgado have been taking place since October 2017 and this is the first march against them. Is the march an attempt to erase the memory of the Nampula tragedy forget, which may have resulted from the irresponsibility of the security agents of the Presidential Guard?