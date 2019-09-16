South Africa: Massive Search for Boy Swept to Sea Near PE

A massive search has been launched for an 11-year-old boy who slipped into the sea and was swept away at the Swartkops River Mouth on Saturday night.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) understands that the boy was swept away by rip currents in the outgoing tide at 18:45 on Saturday, at the river mouth north of Port Elizabeth.

Port Elizabeth NSRI station commander Justin Erasmus detailed the massive multi-unit search-and-rescue operation that was activated, but despite an extensive search of the sea and shoreline, there was no sign of the child.

The search continued on Sunday.

"The child remains missing and thoughts are with the family in this difficult time," said Erasmus.

Counsellors were on hand for his family.

