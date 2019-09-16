Mozambique: 'We Look Anxiously to the Next 28 Days' - CNE

"We look very anxiously on the next twenty-eight days," the National Elections Commission told party agents Saturday. It cited the deaths in traffic accidents in caravans caused by drunken drivers, destruction of party posters, use of children in the campaign, and violence. "We should stop children from being involved in the election campaigns, inciting them to violence, sabotaging and destroying the materials and/or work of others. They should not see scenes of violence between campaigners dressed in different colours."

It was a strong statement in a campaign which has been more aggressive and violent than in past elections.

In its final exhortation, the CNE said: "Party parade members must drive responsibly to avoid loss of life on public roads and avoid alcohol consumption behind the wheel", and it called on the police to stop drunken drivers.

"In cases of detention of some party members or supporters, avoid demonstrating in front of police units to demand their release," the CNE appealed.

The CNE also called for an end to concealing the use of government cars in the campaign by covering their license plates: "Parade leaders should check road safety measures and avoid concealing license plates on vehicles and motorcycles with electoral propaganda material."