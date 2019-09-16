Mozambique: 'We Look Anxiously to the Next 28 Days' - CNE

16 September 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

"We look very anxiously on the next twenty-eight days," the National Elections Commission told party agents Saturday. It cited the deaths in traffic accidents in caravans caused by drunken drivers, destruction of party posters, use of children in the campaign, and violence. "We should stop children from being involved in the election campaigns, inciting them to violence, sabotaging and destroying the materials and/or work of others. They should not see scenes of violence between campaigners dressed in different colours."

It was a strong statement in a campaign which has been more aggressive and violent than in past elections.

In its final exhortation, the CNE said: "Party parade members must drive responsibly to avoid loss of life on public roads and avoid alcohol consumption behind the wheel", and it called on the police to stop drunken drivers.

"In cases of detention of some party members or supporters, avoid demonstrating in front of police units to demand their release," the CNE appealed.

The CNE also called for an end to concealing the use of government cars in the campaign by covering their license plates: "Parade leaders should check road safety measures and avoid concealing license plates on vehicles and motorcycles with electoral propaganda material."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.