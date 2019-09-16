South Africa: 'This Premature Death Has Robbed the Country' - Gwede Mantashe On Deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa

15 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says that the untimely passing of deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa has "robbed the country" of energy in the future.

"When she was appointed deputy minister I told everyone I want to work with her because she is silly, because I am equally silly.

"Our combination was going to break mountains and I think this premature death has robbed the country of energy in the future," he said outside the Hlongwa family home in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Hlongwa - who was appointed deputy minister of mineral resources and energy in May 2019 - died in a car crash on the N1 from Polokwane on Friday.

Prior to her appointment in Cabinet, Hlongwa was the executive deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

News24 previously reported that the accident, which claimed the life of Hlongwa, together with three other people, happened on the N1 at Maubane Bridge at Carousel Plaza, Hammanskraal.

Hlongwa had "stopped to assist a motorist whose vehicle had overturned on the N1 at Maubane ... the deputy minister, her security detail, emergency medical services personnel and Bakwena security group personnel were in the process of assisting the motorist when a flatbed truck crashed into the scene," Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said in a statement on Saturday.

Several people were left injured.

Mantashe further added that Hlongwa will be greatly missed as she had a "brilliant, complementary" character.

"She was an activist of the ANC. Bavelile is brilliant, two she is very energetic, three if she is committed to a cause, she does not change."

Speaking on their relationship as colleagues, Mantashe said where it was commonly known that ministers and their deputies often "competed" within their ministry, the two of them, complemented each other.

"Bavelile was not competing; she was complementary, hard, strong. I will miss that complementary character because once you are complementing one another, you are a team. Once you are a team, you are stronger and I am going to miss that a great deal," he explained.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.