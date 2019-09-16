Mozambique: Nampula Begins Issuing Observer Credentials

16 September 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Eleven observer credentials were issued last week to Nampula Bulletin correspondents - a start, but there are still dozens of Bulletin correspondents in Nampula without credentials.

The issuance of plasticized credentials in Nampula comes after much complaint and insistence from civil society organizations (CSO) addressed to the Provincial Elections Commission which alleged that the machine to coat them in plastic was not working.

Unfortunately, the same has not happened in Zambezia province, where CSO observers have not yet been accredited and the response from the elections commission is a deafening silence.

Frelimo campaign paralyzes civil service in Nampula and leaves 1000s of students without classes

Hundreds of students from public schools were without study in all districts of Nampula province during the visit of Frelimo presidential candidate Filipe Nyusi.

On the afternoon of September 11, the day the Frelimo candidate campaigned in Nampula City, students from Nampula Secondary Schools, including Muatala and Maria de Luz Guebuza, did not take classes because the teachers and other civil servants went to campaign for Frelimo.

After visiting Mogovolas and Mossuril on the 12th, on Friday (13  Sept), the Frelimo presidential candidate Monapo and later Nacala-Porto. In Monapo district, there were no classes in all schools because teachers were summoned by the District Education, Youth and Technology Service (SDEJT) to attend the Frelimo candidate rally, our correspondents reported. The teachers were tasked to assist in the preparation of the event at party headquarters level.

The same thing happened in Nacala-Porto, where Nyusi moved after Monapo. Students in the Primary and Secondary Schools in that district were told by the principals of their respective schools not to attend classes because the Frelimo candidate had visited that district. At some schools there was no early warning and students arrived to find the school doors closed as if it were a holiday.

In Liupo district, also in Nampula, civil servants, mostly teachers, paralyzed their activities with the arrival of Frelimo Assistant Carlos Mesquita, and the students were left without classes.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.