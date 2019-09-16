Mozambique: Voters Cards for Cyclone Relief Food

16 September 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

"Anyone who refuses to hand over their voter's card is threatened with not receiving donations for IDAI cyclone victims,” said Pedro Matengure, Renamo political delegate in Marera, Macate district, Manica. On Thursday he claimed that local officials are collecting voter cards for unclear purposes, claiming to be registering residents on the voter card base.

Also in the Mecate district, Renamo suspended their campaign for lack of propaganda material claiming that it was destroyed by Frelimo. Matengure said the material received in the early days of the vote-hunting process was vandalized by Frelimo members, allegedly at the behest of the local secretary, Jose Viagem.

