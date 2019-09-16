South Africa: Confirmed - Parole Board Has Granted Convicted Rapist Bob Hewitt Parole

A parole board has granted parole to convicted rapist and former tennis champ Bob Hewitt.

In a letter seen by News24, from the chairperson of the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board for St. Albans - a Ms CC Binta - it states that Hewitt will be released on September 23.

The letter is dated September 12, and states that Hewitt will be placed under "High Risk category for the duration of his parole which will end on 19 September 2022".

Hewitt, 79, was convicted for the rape of two young women and sexually assaulting another who he coached in the 1980s and 1990s. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

He was found guilty of rape in 2015.

More to follow.

Source: News24