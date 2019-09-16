Mozambique: Renamo Accused of Two Attacks on Moatize

Renamo supporters stormed the residence of Frelimo's cell secretary, known as Vinho, in Palombe village, according Augusto Chaleca, the local chief of Nkondedzi, Tete. According to Chaleca, the group was headed by the Renamo delegate by the name of Nhoca and another named Domingos. According to the correspondents of the Bulletin, the attackers were accompanied by loud music and flags.

Chaleca also accused Renamo of assaulting and injuring a community leader, Joaquim Tsamba, in the village of Tchessa, Moatize district, on Monday on Monday 9 September.

According to Chaleca, four Renamo members ambushed and beat the victim, who was taken to the Health Center of the Zobue administrative post.

Ossufo barred from Milange Municipal stadium

Milange district officials told Renamo it could not use of the municipal stadium for presidential candidate Ossufo Momade's rally on Saturday afternoon (September 14) allegedly because an event had already been scheduled at the venue, the Renamo Political Delegate Joaquim Dinala reported. at that point in the country,.

According to the report, at the time of Ossufo Momade's arrival in the district, the stadium where the rally was to be held had been occupied by members of Frelimo who were gathered there. Instead the rally was held at Renamo party headquarters.