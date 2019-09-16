Africa: Ramaphosa Sings - 'If You Believe and I Believe... Africa Will Be Saved'

16 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

While former president Jacob Zuma is better known for breaking out in song with his trademark Umshini wami , President Cyril Ramaphosa proved on Sunday that he too can carry a tune.

Ramaphosa attended a church service at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Sunday morning, where he led congregants in song.

In a strong baritone voice, Ramaphosa sings: "If you believe and I believe, and we together pray, the Holy Spirit must come down, and Africa will be saved."

Ramaphosa is then joined on stage by a band and choir, which he then "conducts" to cheers from congregants.

The church was thrilled to have Ramaphosa in attendance.

"The President was received by the presiding Bishop Mosa Sono and his leadership while the President was accompanied by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa, Gauteng ANC leaders and MEC for Finance in Gauteng," the church said in a statement.

Church 'showed leadership'

"In his address to the congregation, President Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to the initiatives taken by the church in the aftermath of the attacks on foreign owned businesses and on gender-based violence.

"The President said he was encouraged that [the church] showed leadership by visiting affected communities and giving the material support as well as prayer. He cautioned against this new phenomenon and warned that if it is not tackled early, it will grow tentacles.

"He lamented the fact that it had elements of tribalism and encouraged the church to continue leading the way. The President urged South Africans to love one another as all people are made in the image of God.

"He further stated that lawlessness needs to be tackled decisively and emphasised that the country was not xenophobic. The President broke into song at the end of his address and conducted the music group much to the delight of the congregants."

Sono prayed for Ramaphosa and assured him that the church "will do what it's supposed to do and that is to pray and back it up with actions".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.