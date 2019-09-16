South Africa: Sharks Continue Spending Spree With Maties Lock Signing

16 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Sharks have announced ANOTHER signing ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby season in the form of former Maties lock Jordan Sesink-Clee .

It is the latest in a spree of signings the Durban-based franchise has made under the new leadership of CEO Eduard Coetzee and new Super Rugby head coach Sean Everitt.

On Sunday it was confirmed that they had secured the services of Western Province prop Michael Kumbirai, and less than 24 hours later it was confirmed that Sesi-Clee would also make the move from Cape Town.

"We would like to introduce Jordan Sesink-Clee who will be joining the Cell C Sharks family from the start of pre-season," the Sharks Tweeted.

In the last week, the Sharks announced the signings of loose forward Henco Venter (Cheetahs), flyhalf Jordan Chait (Maties), loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Western Province), wing Madosh Tambwe (Lions) and loose forward James Venter (Lions).

The Sharks are expected to name three more player signings this week, with the names of Cheetahs prop Ox Nche and former Blitzbok standout Werner Kok believed to be on their radar.

The Durbanites kick off their Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls in all-South African derby on Friday, January 31 in Durban (19:10).

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

We would like to introduce Jordan Sesink Clee who will be joining the Cell C Sharks family from the start of pre-season.??Don't forget to follow us on Instagram to stand a chance to win 2 tickets to the first Vodacom Super Rugby home game AND 2020 Super Rugby Jersey. pic.twitter.com/6OsrHc6kas-- The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) September 16, 2019

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

