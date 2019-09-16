South Africa: Mashele Defends Ct Marathon Peace Run Title

Cape Town — It was a sublime performance by Precious Mashele as he came flying home to defend his title in 28:36 in the 2019 10km Peace Run at the Cape Town Marathon .

Mashele surged away at the 6km and then held off a fast finishing Mbuleli Mathanga (28:40) with Desmond Mokgobu a further 8 seconds behind.

Zimbabwe's Fortunate Chidzivo took the women's race by the scruff of the neck, surging into the lead from the gun. Chidzivo clocked a new national Zimbabwean record of 32:26, improving her best from 33:49 and breaking the previous course record of Irvette van Zyl of 32:49 from 2018.

Kesa Molotsane took second place (33:30) and Rutendo Nyahora was third (33:50).

South Africans are finding a love for the 10km race distance, as some 8500 runners lined up for the 2019 10km Peace Run.

Sport24