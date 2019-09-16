Kenya: Kirinyaga Police Rescue Newborn Baby Dumped in Latrine

Police Friday rescued a baby boy who had been dumped in a pit latrine in Kimunye village in Kirinyaga County.

The baby was thrown into the pit soon after birth, police said.

Detectives are searching for the baby's mother.

Kirinyaga East police boss Antony Wanjuu said his officers rushed to the village immediately after receiving information that the baby was inside the pit and retrieved him.

The infant was taken to Kerugoya Referral Hospital. Mr Wanjuu said the mother planned to kill the child and would face a murder charge once arrested.