Kenya: Chebukati to Rule on Mariga's Candidature for Kibra Mini Poll on Monday

13 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee will render its ruling Monday on retired footballer McDonald Mariga's invalidated candidature for the November 7 parliamentary by-election.

The committee chaired by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati heard presentations from the petitioner - Mariga - as well as Kibra constituency Returning Officer Beatrice Muli and two other interested parties on Friday morning.

Chebukati who was flanked by Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Mulu analysed presentations from either party on the voter registration status of the Jubilee Party candidate.

They particularly sought Muli's reposnses on whether the register she used to determine Mariga's registration status was updated as at the time National Assembly Speaker declared the Kibra seat vacant following the death of MP Ken Okoth.

Should Mariga be cleared, he will face off against ODM's Imran Okoth, brother to the late Ken, and Aman National Congress' Eliud Owalo who is the former presidential campaign manager for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

A total of 26 candidates have been cleared for the race.

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved.

