Kenya: Remind Your Mother, Grandmother, to Exchange Old 1,000 Notes - CBK

13 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Central Bank of Kenya has urged Kenyans to check on their families and extended families who may still be keeping the old 1000 notes ahead of demonetization deadline.

CBK has described Kenyan mothers and grandmothers as epic savers who may have some old notes in their homes and need to be reminded of the September 30 deadline for exchanging the older notes.

This comes after a month-long campaign carried out throughout the country, meant to sensitize Kenyans on the new notes.

CBK will cease circulation of the old generation Sh1,000 banknotes on October 1, in a move meant to enhance the war on graft and money laundering.

During the launch of the new 1000 notes on June 1, the Governor said the rollout of the new will address the proliferation of illicit financial flows in Kenya and the region.

The new banknotes bear the image of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), one of the most iconic and recognizable landmarks in our country.

The banknotes also embody each of the big five game animals -lion, leopard, cheetah, elephant, and buffalo.

"Each banknote has a unique theme to show the richness of our people and nature in our beautiful Kenya," Njoroge said.

