Kenya: 65 Police Officers Died in Line of Duty in 2018 - National Crime Index

13 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) lost 65 police officers in 2018 while in the line of duty, with terrorism accounting for the most deaths at 35 per cent.

Some 23 police officers were killed in terror-related incidents in Wajir and Garissa counties, along boarder with Somalia.

This is according to statistics detailed in the 2018 Annual Crime Report by the NPS.

In June last year, 8 police officers were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack, for which the Al-Shabaab terror group claimed responsibility.

A similar attack killed 12 officers this year - a period not covered by the report.

In Rift Valley region, which according to the report had the highest cases of crime reported across the country, police officers were killed after bandits laid ambush. Samburu county had the highest incidents.

During the time under review, the report reveals that 536 police officers sustained injuries while in the line of duty, mostly inflicted on them by terrorists.

The report released on Friday indicates the NPS has adopted a raft of measures to reduce such cases, among them the reorganization of the command structure.

The measures include, "reorganization of the National Police Service command structure in conformity with NPS Act 2011, and assignment of specific and distinct functions to DIG's Kenya Police and Administration Police Service; Kenya Police Service to focus on public safety and security while the Administration Police Service to focus on protective and border security as well us combating cattle rustling and banditry."

In 2018, cases of crime reported increased by 13 per cent, to 88,268 cases.

Rift Valley region had the highest crime recorded, followed by Eastern region while Central Kenya came third, where Kiambu County topped the list, with possession of dangerous drugs leading the list at 2,913 cases.

Nakuru which is the biggest town and business hub for the Rift Valley region and the country had 4,329 cases, the highest in region.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.