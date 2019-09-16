Kenya: Miguna Blasts MP Over Awkward Legislation Against Farting on Planes

13 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Mary Wangari

Exiled lawyer and politician Miguna Miguna has expressed outrage over a proposal by Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo to pass a legislation to deal with passengers who fart aboard planes.

Miguna took to Twitter on Friday to voice his disgust with not so kind word directed at the lawmaker's awkward anti-flatulence proposal that has elicited varied reaction from Kenyans.

"I knew that something was wrong with this woman when I saw her eating ugali and fish with a fork, twice. In Luo culture, it is an abomination for a grown up to do that," wrote Miguna.

The Rangwe MP left tongues wagging on Wednesday after she demanded the enactment of a law to ban farting in planes arguing that it could cause "insecurity and lack of comfort on board flights."

Gogo made the comments while MPs were debating the adoption of a report on the consideration of the protocol to amend the convention of offenses and certain acts committed on board aircraft.

"There is one irritant that is often ignored and this is the level of farting within the aircraft. There are passengers, who literary irritate fellow passengers by passing bad smell and uncomfortable fart," she had complained.

MPs want basic systems introduced aboard flights to check the level of discomfort that passengers undergo through, especially during long flights.

I knew that something was wrong with this woman when I saw her eating ugali and fish with a fork, twice. In Luo culture, it is an abomination for a grown up to do that. This is how low the con-man's sycophants have reduced themselves to.https://t.co/7Xyg5R44VQ

-- Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 12, 2019

