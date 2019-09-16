Kenya: How Tob Cohen Killers Attempted to Cover Gruesome Murder

13 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The killers of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen embarked on an elaborate but failed attempt to conceal their actions, it has emerged.

Cohen's body was retrieved from an underground water tank on Friday afternoon in an operation led by DCI George Kinoti. He had been reported missing for more than a month.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti told reporters at the crime scene that his murder was gruesome.

"Cohen was murdered in his own residence. It is a gruesome murder! They took their time to kill innocent Cohen. I won't describe much," said Mr Kinoti.

According the DCI boss, the late Cohen was bound, his hands tied behind the neck, and, thereafter, murdered.

After finishing killing him, the killers then hid his body in an underground water tank. "These people were heartless, absolutely heartless... I do not know... If it is money, or even if it is domestic strife, it cannot move anybody, for sure, to go to that extent," added DCI boss.

His body was wrapped with many layers of clothing, revealing signs of torture before his murder.

The underground storage, which was empty, had been completely sealed with concrete and disguised with bushy wood cuttings.

Cohen's sister Gabrielle Van Straten who first reported that his brother was missing said his body was in bad shape.

"I did see his body... it is terrible; what happened is disgusting." An emotional said Ms Straten.

According to Mr Kinoti, Cohen was murdered by "by several people".

Kinoti, however, did not reveal how the killing was done, saying "more details will be revealed soon".

Kinoti added that he had ordered Cohen's residence to be cordoned off as a scene of crime soon after the case was reported.

DCI have two suspects so far and they are going to arrest more, said Kinoti. "Anybody who was involved in this gruesome murder shall not be spared," he said.

Cohen's estranged wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho is one of the suspects and was on Thursday charged with murder.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.