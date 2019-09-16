Kenya: How Tob Cohen Killers Attempted to Cover Gruesome Murder

The killers of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen embarked on an elaborate but failed attempt to conceal their actions, it has emerged.

Cohen's body was retrieved from an underground water tank on Friday afternoon in an operation led by DCI George Kinoti. He had been reported missing for more than a month.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti told reporters at the crime scene that his murder was gruesome.

"Cohen was murdered in his own residence. It is a gruesome murder! They took their time to kill innocent Cohen. I won't describe much," said Mr Kinoti.

According the DCI boss, the late Cohen was bound, his hands tied behind the neck, and, thereafter, murdered.

After finishing killing him, the killers then hid his body in an underground water tank. "These people were heartless, absolutely heartless... I do not know... If it is money, or even if it is domestic strife, it cannot move anybody, for sure, to go to that extent," added DCI boss.

His body was wrapped with many layers of clothing, revealing signs of torture before his murder.

The underground storage, which was empty, had been completely sealed with concrete and disguised with bushy wood cuttings.

Cohen's sister Gabrielle Van Straten who first reported that his brother was missing said his body was in bad shape.

"I did see his body... it is terrible; what happened is disgusting." An emotional said Ms Straten.

According to Mr Kinoti, Cohen was murdered by "by several people".

Kinoti, however, did not reveal how the killing was done, saying "more details will be revealed soon".

Kinoti added that he had ordered Cohen's residence to be cordoned off as a scene of crime soon after the case was reported.

DCI have two suspects so far and they are going to arrest more, said Kinoti. "Anybody who was involved in this gruesome murder shall not be spared," he said.

Cohen's estranged wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho is one of the suspects and was on Thursday charged with murder.