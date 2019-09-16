Zimbabwe: Thermal Coal to Produce 2 400 Megawatts of Electricity By 2023 - Govt

16 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

MINES and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando on Thursday said government was planning to work towards generating energy by taking advantage of thermal coal which has the potential to generate over 2 400 megawatts by 2023.

Speaking at the second quarter state of the economy business breakfast forum, Chitando expressed optimism over the new plans saying the country will definitely be positioned as an electricity exporter.

"Thermal coal will be used to generate electricity as we intend to tap into the mineral's potential. Currently, Zimbabwe requires about 1 900 megawatts of electricity per day and the intervention I am talking about will see the country generating 2 400 megawatts and I can safely say that Zimbabwe will be a net exporter of electricity by 2024," he said.

He said the potential in thermal coal, coupled with other projects in the Binga area, will achieve self- sufficiency for the country's electricity needs.

The senior government official said the intervention is part and parcel of the ambitious plan to transform the country's mining sector into a US$12 billion industry in the next four years with hopes to reap benefits in terms of increased employment creation, tax revenue generation, among other benefits.

"By-products generated from the thermal coal production like gas will be used in place of diesel currently being used for flame stabilisation by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority.

"The point I am raising is that we are moving on a journey, income per capita for Zimbabweans has improved through economic growth. So these targets are achievable," said Chitando.

In terms of value addition, the minister said government is currently working on specific mineral policies and plans are currently underway to set up a Platinum and Precious Metals refinery which will establish the country as the first to have such a facility.

"A diamond management centre which will be tasked to polish and evaluate the worth of minerals among other functions will be set up on top of the signing of an agreement to set up a lithium processing plant," he added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.