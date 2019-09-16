Kenya: More of the Sh72 Million Stolen From Stanchart ATMs Seized in Machakos

16 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Detectives from the Special Crimes Unit have recovered an extra Sh2.3 million of the money stolen from the Standard Chartered Bank and G4S in Lang'ata, Nairobi earlier this month.

The money was recovered in Machakos over the weekend following a tip off that led to the arrest of three suspects.

According to police reports, after the tip off, the detectives conducted an operation and arrested John Kamau Mulei who lead them to the house of his grandmother, Ms Mary Kyalo, in Kalumoni village in Machakos where they recovered Sh2,389,000.

BROTHER

The report indicated that the suspect is a brother of one Bernard Mwendwa who was arrested last week in connection to the robbery.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Region Police Boss Philip Ndolo told the Nation that three will be processed by the DCI before being arraigned.

The latest find brings to Sh9 million the total amount recovered, out of the Sh72 million that was stolen while in transit from the G4S headquarters along Witu Road and an ATM belonging to the Standard Bank.

ROBBERS

On September 5, at about 6am, three Administration Police officers who were escorting the G4S guards from their headquarters in Witu Road in Industrial Area, Nairobi, turned out to be robbers.

Two police officers were later arrested in connection with the theft.

Detectives recovered Sh3 million from Constable Owuor's house in Kendu Bay, while Sh4 million was recovered from Constable Ayienda in Kisii.

The police have established that the suspects bought a Subaru Forester on the same day of the theft using the stolen money.

Last week, the police officers were charged with robbery with violence.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

