Botswana: Denzel Finishes Second in Junior Champs

Gaborone — African Junior Tennis Championships under 14 on clay court tournament, which was held in Tunisia, came to an end on September 14, with Denzel Seetso finishing in second place to Ahmed Hassairi of Tunisia.

Seetso had to retire on the second set due to flu.

He retired on the second set after losing the first set 6-3 and was already 1-0 down on the second set.

Speaking in an interview Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) public relations officer, Katlego Keagoletse said the doctor had advised that Seetso rests adding that he would be assessed to ascertain if he was fit to play the masters that were set to start soon.

He revealed that the second position finish contributed positively to his rankings adding that, his ranking could change if his performance improves.

Mark Nawa finished on position 13.

Nawa and Seetso lost their doubles semi final match to Driss Sedrati and Illias Lahlou 6-4, 2-6, 10-7, who went on to win the tournament doubles titles.

He said they were proud of the team's performance.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>