Kenya: Dennis Oliech Extends Olive Branch to Gor Mahia

16 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech is willing to reach an out-of-court settlement with Gor Mahia over his Sh6.24 million compensation for premature termination of his contract.

Oliech, who was dismissed by the 18- time Kenyan Premier League champions last month, says he is ready to consult his lawyers so that the issue can be sorted between the two parties without heading to the Sports Tribunal. His sentiments come just a day before the seven-day ultimatum he issued to the club to pay him his dues last week lapses.

"If Gor Mahia wishes to listen to me, I'm ready to consult with my lawyer and my agent who is my brother so as to resolve this issue before it gets to the tribunal. They may not have contacted me because of fear embarrassment but I'm ready to listen to them and reach an agreement," Oliech told Nation Sport.

The former Kenyan international also revealed that he is itching to return to KPL now that he has fully recovered.

"I'm ready to continue playing now. I can see teams like Wazito and Bandari struggling to score and I'm ready if they show interest in my services. Maybe they fear my demands but I'm ready to listen to their offers if they are interested," added Oliech.

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda refused to comment on Oliech's proposal saying that the club had not received the player's lawyer.

"Ask him who received it when it was brought to my office. I have not seen it," said Aduda.

Nation Sport has however seen the letter that was received and stamped on September 9 by a law firm associated with Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

The former Nantes and Auxerre star was axed by K'Ogalo for alleged misconduct and entry into national politics but he dismissed the allegations saying he was still injured and the club didn't give him time to recover from injury.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.