Africa: The Climate Emergency - Disruption and Rebellion Are Now a Matter of Life and Death

15 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vishwas Satgar

The taken-for-granted, business-as-usual world, is upside down. We now live in a world where the self-destruction of capitalism (a good thing) and all living life forms (a terrible thing) are integrally connected. The destruction of everything is becoming a realistic prospect as global climate heating and breakdown intensifies. To stop the destruction of everything, we have to go beyond capitalism.

Consider some of the recent facts.

The temperatures in July were the hottest ever recorded. Alaska's sea ice melted for the first time in recorded history. Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm to make landfall in the Bahamas, left in its wake massive devastation, thus far 50 people dead and a big debt.

Western Europe, with France mainly bearing the brunt of a recent heatwave, also broke historical records. A drought is spreading across big parts of France.

In Africa, water stress related to heating temperatures is affecting millions in the Sahel, Kenya, Somalia, Zimbabwe and parts of South Africa. According to some estimates 200 million people in Africa will be displaced by continued heating in the coming decades. Forced mass migration requires human solidarity, not xenophobia. It requires a climate justice understanding of how climate shocks will hit the poorest...

