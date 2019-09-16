Nigeria: Bishop Kukah to Speak On Security, Economy At GOCOP Annual Conference

16 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, as the keynote speaker at its third annual conference holding on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

A statement signed by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, confirmed that the theme of the conference is "Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward in Nigeria."

Former Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Akpan Ekpo, a professor; and a former Director with the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, have been confirmed as discussants.

Former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bayo Onanuga, will be the chairman of the occasion.

"Bishop Kukah was chosen to deliver the keynote address because of his global recognition in formulating peace and development agenda," the GOCOP statement said.

Having served in prominent capacities in the Investigation Commission of Human Rights Violations (Oputa Panel), National Political Reform Conference and Ogoni-Shell Reconciliation Panel, Bishop Kukah brings an invaluable wealth of experience to the conference.

The GOCOP conference will bring together policymakers in the private and public sectors.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, will represent the Presidency.

The Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other stakeholder groups in the media will also be represented at the conference.

GOCOP represents media organisations registered in Nigeria with promoters drawn from practitioners who have served at senior levels in the profession.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.