South Africa: Man Charged for Opening False Case

16 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 37-year-old man is due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today for opening a false case. He was arrested after police discovered that he opened a false robbery case at the Phoenix police station.

On 30 August 2019, the suspect alleged that he was driving his vehicle on his way to Durban. He claimed that he was travelling with three men and while they were at Morningside, the three men robbed him of his cellphone and cash. A case of robbery was opened at Phoenix police station for further investigation.

Following an investigation, the suspect was thoroughly interviewed by detectives and it was uncovered that the man had sold his cellphone in Morningside and he was in fact not robbed. Phoenix police opened a case of defeating the ends of justice and he was charged.

We once again wish to issue a stern warning to those that open false cases and waste state resources in the process. We will act decisively against those that open false cases.

