Kenya: Sarah Wairimu to Take Plea on September 26 in Tob Cohen Murder

The High Court has directed that Sarah Wairimu, the estranged wife of murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, will plead to charges on September 26.

Justice Jessie Lesiit on Monday postponed the plea taking after it emerged that Ms Kamotho was yet to undergo a mental exam.

The court directed that the mental assessment be done within seven days, and that a post-mortem exam on Mr Cohen's body be done on Tuesday.

Judge Lesiit allowed pathologists for Ms Wairimu and the family of the late Cohen to be present during the examination of the body.

BURIAL

Cohen's family, represented by lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Dunstan Omari, told the court that immediately post-mortem exam is done, they will seek for the release of the body for burial.

But the judge said the court has nothing to do with the internment of the remains.

The judge also agreed to a plea by defence lawyer Philip Murgor to argue Ms Wairimu's bail application after taking plea on September 26.

Mr Murgor said the suspect has been in custody since August 28.

She directed that Ms Wairimu remains at the Lang'ata Women Prison for the next 10 days.

MEDIA BARED

During the Monday session, the court also barred the media from publishing details of the investigations into Mr Cohen's murder.

Judge Lesiit also prohibited Mr Cohen's family from speaking to media.

The orders were issued after Mr Murgor complained that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been conducting investigations in the media.

ESTATE

"We are learning so many things from the media, released to them by the DCI. The media [have] even reported that Cohen passed on his Sh400 million villa to his sister Gabriele," Mr Murgor said.

He argued that Ms Wairimu owns 50 percent of the estate.

"I urge the court to release her on bond to fight for her rights through the civil court," the lawyer said.

He said a divorce case between the Mr Cohen and Ms Wairimu is pending and the property dispute will be determined.

State Prosecutor Nicholas Mutuku said they are ready to table evidence against Ms Wairimu and that they will oppose her request for bond.