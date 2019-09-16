South Africa: Murder Suspects in Court

press release

Two suspects aged 17 and 22 are expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court today for murder; hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm. They were arrested immediately after they allegedly hijacked and killed Mluleki Msomi (25) in Pietermaritzburg.

On Friday 13 September 2019, the victim Mluleki was at a shopping centre in Pietermaritzburg when he was allegedly shot and killed. His vehicle was taken away by the suspects. Local police were alerted with regards to the shooting and they mobilised additional police officers to hunt down the suspects.

During the follow-up operation, the deceased's vehicle was found at Scottville and the suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of an illegal firearm, two cellphones and a power bank belonging to the deceased. They were charged with murder, hijacking as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.