Nigeria: FCT Ubeb Chairman Promises Quality Education

Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr. Kabir Ibrahim Matazu, has assured residents of quality primary education for all children.

He gave the assurance during a three-day workshop for supervisory project coordinators (SPCs) and project coordinators (PCs) of the Physical Planning And Project Monitoring Department of the board which was organised last week.

A statement issued by Mohammed S. Lawal, Deputy Director, Information, FCT-UBEB, said the chairman urged the staff of the board to rededicate themselves to quality service delivery in every department they found themselves to justify the funding the board was receiving.

"We must not fail the minister because to whom much is given much is expected," he said.

The chairman also noted that FCT is expected to be a model which other states should emulate.

He reminded the staff that the FCT used to be among the top five performing states in quality education and it won awards. He charged everyone to work hard to make a difference or be shown the door.

He stressed that he has a mandate to reposition basic education in the FCT and he will achieve it.

He advised the project coordinators to make sure projects were monitored properly and the payment to the contractors did not exceed three weeks. He frowned at any situation where payment was delayed up to six months.

He promised to involve all LEA secretaries and traditional rulers in the proper monitoring of projects in their areas and promised that henceforth, the list of awarded contracts and the projects in their areas would be sent to them for proper monitoring.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chairman said similar workshop should also be organised for procurement officers to promote transparency and avoid unnecessary delays in the award of contracts.

He added that some offices have been renovated and promised that very soon the renovation would continue and directed the head of physical Planning Department to brief him on the state of the board's permanent office immediately the workshop was over in order to fast track completion of the office work.

Mr. Obikwe Amaechi, Head of Physical Planning and Project Monitoring Department, which organised the workshop thanked the chairman for gracing the occasion and promised to ensure the list of projects was forwarded to his office accordingly.