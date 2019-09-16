South Africa: High Court Finds Restaurant Rapist Guilty

Cape Town — The North Gauteng High Court has officially found Nicholas Ninow guilty of rape, News24 reports.

At the start of his trial, Ninow pleaded guilty to raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018, as well as charges of defeating the ends of justice and possessing an illegal substance. However, he pleaded not guilty to assault.

The State, however, rejected Ninow's guilty pleas due to the fact that parts of his testimony contradicted the State's evidence.

When handing down the ruling, Judge Mokhine Mosopa accepted the State's version of events, saying: "The only reasonable inference the court can draw is that the accused saw the victim playing in the play area, saw her going to the bathroom, followed her and then undressed and raped her," Mosopa said.

Ninow was not found guilty of assault. Sentencing proceedings will commence on 16 October.