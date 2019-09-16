Nigeria: I'll Resign From Politics If PDP Does Not Recapture Anambra - Nwosu

16 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

Awka — A former Minister of Health and Board of Trustee member of the Peoples Democratice Party, PDP, Prof. ABC Nwosu has said he will resign from public service and politics if PDP does not recapture Anambra State in 2021.

Prof Nwosu stated this during the PDP South East Interactive Session/Stakeholders meeting for Anambra State chapter with the theme "Putting Anmmbra state into Political track of the South East States" at the weekend.

He said that the PDP had been denying itself the opportunity of taking over the state's government due to selfishness and greed among members.

According to the former health minister, Obaze Oseloka did not become governor in 2014 because of betrayal from the PDP members.

"If PDP does not win Anambra State in 202, I will leave public office and PDP. I am sure PDP will ever come back to power in Anambra again," he said.

He urged all party members in the state to be united and work towards wining the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

While the former presidential adviser on Inter-Party Affairs and former National Scretary, Caretaker Committee of PDP, Senator Ben Obi hinted that the party was united and more determined to retake governance in the state.

"PDP is more united today in Anambra State than ever, there is no faction among us," he said.

According to him, the South East National chairman, chief Austin Umahi had the responsibility to help to return all the states in South East to PDP.

