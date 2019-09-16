Zimbabwe: Zina Statement On Abduction of ZHDA Acting President Peter Magombeyi

document

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has learnt with shock of the abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) Acting President Peter Magombeyi.

Dr Magombeyi has been instrumental in advocating for better working conditions and remuneration for civil servants in general through the Health Apex and Doctors in particular through the ZHDA.

As an organisation pursuing the same cause, ZINA is against any action meant to stifle unionism, let alone kidnapping. Kidnapping is a shameful and barbaic act which must be condemened in its totality.

We therefore demand the unconditional release of Dr Magombeyi without any further delay. We also appeal to law enforcement agents to investigate and bring to book Dr Magombeyi's kidnappers.

Unions are not a threat to society, they are a voice for employees to get a fair and decent standard of living.

Source: Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA)