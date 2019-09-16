Zimbabwe: ZHDA Acting President Dr Peter Magombeyi Still Missing

ZHDA is dismayed to report that our acting President Peter Magombeyi remains missing more than 24 hours since he was allegedly abducted by three unidentified men in Budiriro, Harare yesterday evening at around 2200 hrs. We continue to demand his immediate release and condemn this act of terror and barbarism in the strongest possible terms.

ZHDA and Dr Magombeyi's family are working with the police, our lawyers, and all the authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned until we locate him. A report was made to the police early this morning by his family and house mate and the lawyers have filed a habeas corpus application with the courts. The Minister of Health has issued a statement to say state security have been engaged to locate him and that he condemns all illegal acts.

We are deeply concerned that his abduction took place at a time when Dr Magombyei was, as a leader of ZHDA, involved in negotiations with the Government to resolve the incapacitation and destitution of doctors nationwide, and on the back of a series of anonymous threats suggesting that he would be abducted if he did not stop speaking up for the welfare of doctors. This abduction is a direct attack on our Association and on all doctors in Zimbabwe.

Therefore, we call on all doctors nationwide to down tools until Dr Peter Magombeyi is released and to stage peaceful demonstrations within the premises of hospitals nationwide tomorrow and this week. An injury to one is an injury to all.

Doctors in Harare and Bulawayo, please note the following details for the peaceful demonstrations tomorrow:

Harare

Venue: Parirenyatwa Hospital

Starting point: Doctor's Bar

Time: 9am

Bulawayo

Venue: Mpilo Central Hospital

Starting point: DQ

Time: 10am

We urge doctors in other parts of the country to stage similar peaceful demonstrations at your provincial hospitals.

Doctors remain incapacitated and attempts to intimidate us will not capacitate us. Our demands still remain the same, for us to have our wages constantly reviewed at the prevailing interbank rate. At the very least we demand for our on-call allowances to be reviewed at the prevailing interbank rate.

We as a group feel that the current negotiation forum (Health Apex) does not address our concerns as doctors. We feel that a different forum altogether should be setup to address concerns and challenges doctors face separately.

We further warn those behind this barbaric act that this will only cause ZHDA and its whole membership to dig deeper into the trenches to demand a fair, just and dignified salary for all government doctors.

Members are urged to ignore inauthentic messages on social media and pay attention to information from the official ZHDA information desk. All communication to be directed to ZHDA NEC on the following lines:

Acting Vice President Dr Masimba Dean Ndoro 0776641544

Acting Secretary General Dr Tawanda Zvakada 0782001893

Source: Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA)