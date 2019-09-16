Namibia: Breweries Introduces New Non-Alcoholic Beverage to Its Windhoek Range

16 September 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) reaffirmed its commitment to instilling "a culture of continuous innovation", through the introduction of Windhoek Non-Alcoholic to its beer portfolio, and to its premium Windhoek range.

The new non-alcoholic beverage will officially be available on shelf as from 16 September, NBL Managing Director of NBL, Marco Wenk said at the presentation of the NBL Financial Results for the year ended 30 June 2019 last week.

"Innovation within all spheres of our business is a strong focus for NBL, and supports both volume growth and bottom line performance as we continually strive to be ahead of the curve in meeting the ever changing needs of consumers," Wenk said.

In Namibia and across our export markets, Windhoek Beer is recognized for its brewing credentials and quality. Windhoek Lager, Windhoek Draught and Windhoek Light each has a distinct style and character, and are all brewed in accordance with the stringent German Reinheitsgebot Purity Law, he added.

"As such, in sticking with what consumers love about Windhoek, we are proud to bring them Windhoek non-alcoholic, with all the goodness of the Reinheitsgebot Windhoek they love, but with less than 0, 5% alcohol," said Wenk.

NBL Marketing Manager, Rene Duffy said, "Tapping into new global trends and inspired by our consumers and their ever evolving needs, NBL is proud to introduce to you our latest innovation - this time, for our Non-Alcoholic Beer lovers! Our very own Windhoek Non-Alcoholic Beer. We can proudly claim that currently this is Namibia's only non-alcoholic beer that is brewed locally, here in Windhoek."

"It is important that we keep up with the trends, as a leading beverages producer in Namibia and the world, and also that we do not allow ourselves to be limited by the economic challenges faced today, but that we persevere and remain passionately dedicated to owning the future, creating new realities and enjoying the journey," Wenk concluded.

