Malawi: President Mutharika to Attend UN General Assembly in New York

15 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Peter Mutharika is this Wednesday expected to leave the country for New York in US where he will attend tthe 74th meeting of the United Nations general assembly.

Mutharika is due to participate in the General Assembly and related global meetings in New York from September 23 to 26.

He leaves behind a fierce political whirlwind which has caused a political tension which is scaring away investors and threatening the country's fragile economy.

Mutharika also leaves behind a raging presidential election result challenge case at the Constitutional Court which threatens his political future as Head of State as well as the return of a wave of protests to force the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

A statement issued by the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation however does not give details of the president's itinerary, what time he leaves as well as when he returns to Malawi.

However, this ends weeks of speculation on whether the president would attend the high level meeting or not following his failure to attend such high-level continental and regional meetings in the past months.

