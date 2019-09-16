Malawi: Govt to Bring Back 113 Malawians Stranded in South Africa Over Xeno Attacks

Government says it is working with the International Organisation for Migration to bring back home 113 Malawians who are in deplorable camps after running away from xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Shumba : We will bring back the victims

At least 12 people have been killed in the new xenophobic attacks in South Africa, two of them foreigners but non Malawian.

Rejoice Chaponda Shumba, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the government was working on logistics to bring back the displaced Malawians.

Nigeria already airlifted 180 of its citizens from South Africa a week ago over the xenophobic attacks.

Meanwhile, the government of the Republic of South Africa says a team of special envoys appointed by president Cyril Ramaphosa have begun a tour of some African countries to deliver messages of solidarity to heads of state and governments over the xenophobic attacks.

The team will not come to Malawi to meet president Peter Mutharika or any government official on the issue and no reasons have been given for this.

The team will instead visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

"The special envoys will brief governments in the identified African countries about the steps that the South African government is taking to bring a stop to the attacks and to hold the perpetrators to account," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Diko says South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity as well as well commitment to the rule of law.