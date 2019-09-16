Rwanda: Nshimiyimana Confident As Kigali Can Turn Proline Tie Around

16 September 2019
AS Kigali manager Eric Nshimiyimana is confident his side can still make it through to the Caf Confederation Cup's playoffs despite a disappointing 1-all draw against Proline over the weekend.

All was left to be decided in the reverse-leg, due September 28 in Kampala, after the City of Kigali-sponsored side shared spoils with Uganda's Proline in their first round's first leg clash at Kigali Stadium.

Farouk Sentongo salvaged the draw for AS Kigali in the dying minutes of the game, canceling out Bright Anukani's opener earlier in the second half.

"I was not satisfied with the result, neither with the performance. We could have done better," a visibly unimpressed Nshimiyimana told reporters in a post-match interview.

"We missed some clear chances to score, and it cost us dearly. We have to improve our finishing considerably, and give it everything we got in the return leg."

The match started at a fairly quick pace with both sides trying to snatch an early lead but neither could find the back of the net. The first half ended 0-0, despite the hosts dominating the possession.

"We have a lot of work ahead, but I believe what it takes. The chance to progress to the playoffs is there, playing the deciding game away from home won't intimidate us."

AS Kigali, winners of the 2019 Peace Cup, reached the first round of the continent's second-biggest club competition after seeing off Tanzania's KMC 2-1 in the preliminary round last month.

