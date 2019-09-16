South Africa: Matrics Encouraged to Pull Up Their Socks Ahead of Finals

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has encouraged all learners who will be writing the 2019 matric examinations to ensure that they use the remainder of their time to study.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations are just 36 days away. The first exam will be written on 23 October.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Council of Education Ministers in the 6th Administration in Pretoria recently, Motshekga said they expect 624 733 full-time candidates and 176 110 part-time candidates to sit for this year's matric examinations at 8 000 examination centres.

"In terms of system readiness, we have been closely tracking each of the nine provinces in terms of learner performance data and curriculum coverage, as well as other areas of interest.

"As a sector, we are becoming much more empirical about the way we monitor the system. The DBE and Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) continue to harness efforts to appropriately support the Class of 2019. Every learner must be afforded the best possible opportunity to achieve a National Senior Certificate," Motshekga said.

Last push initiatives are being implemented across the country based on learner performance in the preliminary examinations.

"As a sector, we are cautiously optimistic that all of these efforts will translate into improved outcomes in the 2019 examinations," Motshekga said.

She called on all stakeholders in the education sector to ensure that learners have identity documents (IDs) for a number of reasons.

"Learners who write examinations without IDs often experience problems after the examinations, as Umalusi will not certify learners who do not have IDs. Learners cannot access social services without IDs.

"Home Affairs will be working closely with the education departments in the various provinces to drive advocacy and to encourage learners to get documented, as it has major implications on various aspects of education," Motshekga said.