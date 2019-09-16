South Africa: Gauteng Temperatures Soar to Above 30 Degrees

16 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Summer is here, Gauteng!

That is the message from the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

According to forecaster Edward Engelbrecht, the maximum temperature in Pretoria reached 30 degrees Celcius on Sunday - the first indication that summer has arrived.

"As for the rest of the week, we are expecting it to remain in the 30s. It might go up to about 32 degrees on Tuesday and remain in the low 30s until Sunday."

Engelbrecht told News24 that rain should not be expected any time soon.

"This is pretty normal for this time of the year. It's not too hot and not too cool either. We won't see rain yet, at least not for the next week. Rain is usually more frequent from around November, though we might start getting rain from October.

"It's going to remain dry for the next few weeks, at least."

Engelbrecht said the southern parts of South Africa can still expect some cold spells, but in the northern parts of the country it should remain warm.

On Monday, other parts of South Africa also recorded temperatures of 30 degrees or above. Kimberley stood at 30, Pietermaritzburg at 32, Mthatha at 31, Upington at 31 and Mahikeng at 30.

Cape Town, on the other hand, maxed at 18 degrees Celcius.

Source: News24

