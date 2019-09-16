Tunisia: Volume of Export Down 4 Percent in 8 Months of 2019

13 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Export volume (constant price) was down 4% in the first eight months of 2019, compared with a rise of 4.6% in the same period of 2018, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The decline in the volume of exports in the first eight months of 2019 affected several sectors including agriculture and agri-food industry (18.8%), the textile sector, clothing and leather (4.2%) and mechanical and electrical industries (2.1%).

In contrast, the export volume of the energy sector grew 1.4% and that of other manufacturing industries increased by 4.4%.

In terms of prices, export prices went up 16.7%. Thus, in current value (and taking into account the impact of the dinar exchange rate) Tunisia's exports increased by 12%, reaching a value of 29,523.7 MD.

Imports decrease 8% in quantities

As for imports, they dropped 8% in the first eight months of 2019 compared with a rise of 1.9% in the same period of 2018, said INS.

Quantities imported saw a decrease in the mechanical and electrical industries (10.4%), the textile, clothing and leather sector (8.1%) and that of agriculture and food industry by about 9.6%.

In terms of import prices, they went up by 19.6%, against a rise of 10% in current values during the eight months of 2019, to 42,387.9 MD.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Trade
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.