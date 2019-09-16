Tunisia: Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa to Monitor Tunisia's Presidential Vote

12 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — An Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) observation mission arrived Thursday in Tunis, at the invitation of the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE).

Former President of Mauritius Cassam Uteem is leading the mission which includes 14 short-term observers and 4 long-term observers. All of them joined Carter Centre observers deployed in Tunisia since July 18.

EISA observation mission includes likewise heads of election management bodies, representatives of organisations and civil society activists from Africa as well independent experts from 15 countries.

The observation mission will hold a press conference on September 17 to present recommendations on the electoral process.

