South Africa: Justice for Jesse Hess - Campaign to Hire PI Who Helped Crack Uyinene, Meghan Cremer Murders

16 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to hire a private investigator to look into the murders of University of Western Cape student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris, before it becomes a cold case.

Hess, 19, a first-year theology student, and her 85-year-old grandfather were found dead in their Parow flat on August 30.

The body of the elderly man was reportedly found tied up in the toilet and Jesse's body was found on a bed.

Their murders made headlines along with that of avid horse rider Meghan Cremer, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and other women.

Three people were arrested after Cremer's remains were found on a sand mine at a Philippi farm on the morning of August 8.

A post office employee was charged with Mrwetyana's murder after it emerged that she had been killed in the Clareinch post office the same day she disappeared - Saturday, August 24.

"The common thread in solving both these cases was the appointment of Noel Pratten, a private investigator, who cracked both cases. Let's get Noel on this case before it goes cold and ensure justice for Jesse," said Kate Steyn, who started the crowdfunding campaign on Backabuddy.

By Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised R2 800 of the R50 000 needed for Pratten's retainer.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said on Monday: "The murders of Jesse Hess and her grandfather are still under investigation and arrests are yet to be made."

An interfaith prayer vigil was held in Parow on Sunday evening for Hess and other women who had been murdered in violent circumstances.

The group handed over a memorandum of demands at Parow police station.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

