South Africa: CSA and Diary Giant Join Forces for Proteas' Tour of India

16 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a new partnership with Asian brand, Amul , as an official partner to the Proteas .

Amul is the ninth largest dairy product producer in the world, and the largest food company in India with turnover of $7 billion. The megabrand, ranked 73rd globally, will feature on the back of the T20 shirt during the Proteas' current tour of India.

Dr. R.S. Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul, commented: "Amul is very proud to be associated as the Asian partner to the Proteas for the forthcoming T20 matches."

"CSA is excited about our new partnership with Amul," said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"The CSA-Amul partnership, which is facilitated by our international marketing partner, ITW, is going to be a powerful one."

"Amul shares our values," said Kugandrie Govender, CSA Chief Commercial Officer, "and we're grateful for this opportunity of a unique partnership that will not only offer Amul a new and exciting platform, but also strengthen the relationship between the Proteas and our fans in the sub-continent."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

