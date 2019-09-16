South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Extends SANDF Deployment in Western Cape

SANDF members have been deployed to the Cape Flats to help the police quell gang violence (file photo)

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, read with Section 19 of the Defence Act, extended the employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in crime-affected parts of the Western Cape until 31 March 2020.

The extension comes into effect today, Monday 16 September 2019.

Members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF will undertake operations in cooperation with the police, and will support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape.

The President has, in compliance with the Constitution, informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo, of the extended deployment of armed forces.

President Ramaphosa authorised the original employment of the SANDF in July 2019 for a two-month period ending today, 16 September.

The President commends all the law enforcement agencies for the work done thus far and further extends his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the various security and law enforcement agencies in stamping out criminality and bringing about stability in the affected areas of the province.

Issued by: The Presidency