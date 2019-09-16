Sudan: RSF Seize Truck Smuggling Fuel and Commodities to Neighboring Country

Al-Genaina — Rapid Support Forces(RSF) in West Darfur State seized vehicle and truck loaded with fuels and food supplies -sugar and flour- on their way to a neighboring country.

Maj.col. Musa Hamid Ambailo , the second commander of the RSF in West Darfur State said in press statements that the RSF intelligence obtained information and formed a team for follow-up and managed to seize the truck.

He stressed that RSF would not be reluctant in protection of national economy and would not allow selfish persons to manipulate with citizens' stable.

Maj. Col.Ambailo stated that the RSF deployment along the border line greatly contributed to smuggling combat.