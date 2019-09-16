South Africa: Police Clamping Down On Teenage Suspects - Bethelsdorp

15 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Violent crimes committed by children and youth is increasing therefore swift and consistent action must be taken in order to reduce the incidence of crime.

Excellent team work between the Anti-Gang Unit Tracking Team and SAPS Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit resulted in the immediate arrest of two teenagers and the recovery of two stolen firearms.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 15 September 2019 at about 17:00, the AGU Tracking Team Commander was in the Bethelsdorp area when he heard via the radio of a shooting close by and that the suspects were running from William Slammert Drive towards Soudien Road. Immediately the detective officer sped off in the direction and with the help of the community, he headed towards the graveyard. The suspects were spotted and started running towards the houses in Soudien Road. He chased after the suspects with his vehicle and one suspect was seen tossing a firearm over into a yard in Bosch Street. The 15-year-old suspect surrendered and was arrested by two members of SAPS Bethesldorp Crime Prevention who were close behind. The AGU Tracking Team Commander jumped over the boundary wall and recovered a revolver in a yard in Bosch Street. The firearm was reported stolen in Walmer in January 2019.

Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members also arrested the second suspect (18) inside a house in Bosch Street.

While interviewing the suspects, it was established that the second firearm, a 9mm pistol was tossed in a yard in Soudien Street. The Crime Prevention members recovered the pistol underneath a vehicle. The firearm is reported stolen from Knysna in January 2016.

Both suspects are detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and are expected to appear in court soon.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has called on the communities to play an active role in keeping minors and teenagers from embarking on the criminal path. 'It is our parental responsibility to report any criminal activity of our young children and to report them if they are suspicious. Defending children as young as this, is not helping them from turning away from a life of crime but instead turning them into ruthless, heartless criminals. The South African Police Service will not tolerate the commission of serious and violent crimes committed by teenagers and young adults especially when firearms are used to commit these serious crimes,' added Lt Gen Ntshinga.

