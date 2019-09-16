South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Different Crimes Over the Weekend

16 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested about 40 suspects aged between 18 and 45 years over the weekend. Police conducted several operations and managed to arrest suspects for different crime ranging from common assault, business robbery, contravention of protection order, burglary and theft, driving under the influence of alcohol, drunk and disorderly, intimidation, malicious damage to property and possession of drugs.

There was a Vehicle Crime Point where fifty-six (56) vehicles and seventy (70) people were searched by police leading to a traffic fine of R1000 issued for driving without a license. A 40-year-old was arrested for selling liquor without license and the outlet was closed down by police and liquor was confiscated. In a Blue Lamp Operations Zwelitsha police conducted a stop and search where they confiscated dangerous weapons and members of the Flying Squad arrested a 32- year-old male for driving under the influence.

Detectives also conducted suspect raiding at Zwelitsha and Bhisho and managed to arrest seventeen (17) suspects for robbery, burglary, possession of suspected stole property (plasma TV).

These suspects will all appear in various Magistrates' Courts today and tomorrow.

King William's Town SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga applauded the members for a job well done and encouraged the members to continue with these operations. "Let us create a safe and secure environment for all and ensure that the perpetrators are behind bars", he added.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.