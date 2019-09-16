South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Different Crimes Over the Weekend

press release

Police arrested about 40 suspects aged between 18 and 45 years over the weekend. Police conducted several operations and managed to arrest suspects for different crime ranging from common assault, business robbery, contravention of protection order, burglary and theft, driving under the influence of alcohol, drunk and disorderly, intimidation, malicious damage to property and possession of drugs.

There was a Vehicle Crime Point where fifty-six (56) vehicles and seventy (70) people were searched by police leading to a traffic fine of R1000 issued for driving without a license. A 40-year-old was arrested for selling liquor without license and the outlet was closed down by police and liquor was confiscated. In a Blue Lamp Operations Zwelitsha police conducted a stop and search where they confiscated dangerous weapons and members of the Flying Squad arrested a 32- year-old male for driving under the influence.

Detectives also conducted suspect raiding at Zwelitsha and Bhisho and managed to arrest seventeen (17) suspects for robbery, burglary, possession of suspected stole property (plasma TV).

These suspects will all appear in various Magistrates' Courts today and tomorrow.

King William's Town SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga applauded the members for a job well done and encouraged the members to continue with these operations. "Let us create a safe and secure environment for all and ensure that the perpetrators are behind bars", he added.