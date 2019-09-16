South Africa: 26 Suspects Nabbed for Public Violence in Ladysmith

16 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, police officers from the Public Order Police, Tactical Response Team and K9 Unit arrested 26 suspects for public violence in the Ladysmith police precinct.

Police were alerted after community members blockaded the main road with burning tyres and rocks in Steadville. Police officers escorted municipality officials into the area to officially open the main road. They were confronted by community members who were violent and who refused to remove the barricades. Police instructed them to disperse however they refused and continued with their illegal demonstration.

Police arrested 26 suspects aged between 18 and 70 for public violence. They are appearing at the Ladysmith Magistrates' Court today.

Citizens are once again reminded that the South African Police Service, working in the collective of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, strives to serve and protect all people and will continue to uphold the rule of law and maintain stability in partnership with the communities we serve.

We live in a democratic country which upholds the Constitution and the rule of law. All within our borders are afforded basic human rights; equally, it is the responsibility of everyone to exercise those rights within the law.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

