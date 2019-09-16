South Africa: Man Arrested On Borderline for Stolen Bakkie

press release

A 34-year-old suspect is in custody at the Emanguzi police station after he was arrested by Emanguzi police officers and members of the Cluster Task Team. In the early hours of this morning, two men were spotted driving a bakkie on the R22 Highway in Thengane Reserve. When the occupants spotted the police officers, they sped off and police gave chase.

The suspects lost control of the vehicle and a 34-year-old suspect was arrested. The arrested suspect has been charged for possession of suspected stolen property and will appear in the KwaNgwanase Magistrates' Court tomorrow. Police investigations revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Gauteng province a week ago.

Over the weekend, numerous operations that were conducted by police officers in Emanguzi aimed at preventing criminal activities and arresting motorists violating the Road Traffic Act. Seventeen motorists aged between 21 and 59 were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substance. They are appearing at the KwaNgwanase Magistrates' Court today.

Two vehicles were found hidden in the forest along the R22 Highway. These vehicles were destined to be taken across the border had police not been proactive in seizing the vehicles. The two vehicles were reported stolen in Durban and Gauteng province.